Jim Jones, the iconic rapper and entrepreneur, is stepping into the tech world with a bold new venture—SneakyLinks, a social media app designed to transform how people connect online. In collaboration with investor Daniel Gamble, Jones plans to unveil this groundbreaking platform at Invest Fest, a premier event for innovators and entrepreneurs taking place in Atlanta, GA today.

SneakyLinks isn’t just another app in an already crowded market. It’s a dynamic space crafted to meet the diverse needs of its users, whether they’re seeking to expand their professional network, spark new friendships, or explore romantic connections. What sets SneakyLinks apart is its innovative mood-setting feature, which allows users to tailor their interactions based on how they’re feeling at any given moment. This makes it a versatile tool, capable of adapting to a variety of social interactions.

Jim Jones, known for his sharp business sense and cultural influence, sees SneakyLinks as more than just a tech product—he views it as a movement. “We’re not just launching an app; we’re creating a space for authentic connections,” Jones explains. His vision is to provide users with a platform that’s as flexible and multifaceted as they are, helping them engage on their own terms.

Investor Daniel Gamble, who has a proven track record of success in both tech and entertainment, has been pivotal in bringing this vision to life. Together, Jones and Gamble aim to set a new standard in social media, offering a fresh, user-centered approach to online interaction.

Tru Brand Media Founder and InvestFest panelist, Tiffany Lewis speaks highly of the app, boasting on the apps ability to completely dominate social networking. While others, such as Author and Former Editor-In-Chief of HHW, Kash Jones used one word to describe the new app “Groundbreaking!”

As they prepare to introduce SneakyLinks later today at InvestFest, Jim Jones and Daniel Gamble are not just launching a new app—they’re spearheading a revolution in how we connect in the digital age. Don’t miss the chance to be one of the first to experience the future of social networking. Download the app now at sneakylinks.com.