In the world of hip-hop, few artists stand out as distinctly as King OSF. Known for his dynamic lyrics, magnetic stage presence, and unwavering commitment to authenticity, Antidote Music Group artist— King OSF drops his first project Baby Lord. King OSF is a unique anomaly in the game. Raised on the gritty streets of Providence’s South Side, his journey from the streets of Prov has been nothing short of raw and real.

King OSF has been in the spotlight since the age of 8, performing his own songs—an early testament to his resilience and raw talent. Growing up in a neighborhood where music was a way of life, he found his passion for rhyme early on, freestyling for the older dudes on his block. His poetic prowess quickly turned him into a local sensation, with wordplay that tackles relatable issues and personal struggles with wisdom beyond his years.

Drawing inspiration from hip-hop’s greatest—50 Cent, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Future, and Drake—King OSF seamlessly blends classic storytelling with a contemporary edge. He burst onto the scene with his debut track, “All on Me,” a powerful anthem that encapsulates the pain of losing friends to the streets. His breakout single, “Bike Life,” became an anthem for the Providence clubbers and bike riders, solidifying his place in the hip-hop world.

Advertisement

Known for his engaging and energetic performances, King OSF has shared stages with industry heavyweights and graced major festivals. His magnetic charisma and ability to connect with audiences have earned him a dedicated fan base, making him the hometown hero of Providence, RI.

Now, King OSF is back with his highly anticipated new album, Baby Lord. This project is a testament to his growth as an artist and his unwavering commitment to his craft. With Baby Lord, King OSF continues to push boundaries, blending genres and challenging the status quo, all while staying true to himself.

In addition to his musical pursuits, King OSF is a passionate advocate for community empowerment. He actively supports initiatives that provide resources and opportunities for underprivileged youth, emphasizing the importance of education and self-expression. Baby Lord showcases his skills on the 15-track debut displaying versatility with tracks like “Searching” and “One More Chance,” which mix rhythmic island influences with infectious beats guaranteed to get any crowd moving. The multi-talented MC has also worked with industry notables like Fabolous, Millyz, G Nipsey, and Babyfxce E, solidifying King OSF’s position as a force to be reckoned with in the hip-hop world.

As King OSF stands poised to leave an indelible mark on the world of hip-hop, Baby Lord is sure to be a project that resonates with fans old and new. Be sure to follow King OSF on social media for updates on his latest projects, tour dates, and the next chapter in his musical journey.

Listen to Baby Lord now on Spotify and Apple Music.