Tyrese may have to pay his ex-wife, Samantha Lee, a few more dollars in child support. During an Instagram Live broadcast, Tyrese revealed that Lee is seeking an increase in the monthly payments.

“I just got another letter from her lawyers, requesting that I send over all of my tax returns and all of my bank statements because she’s trying to get $20,000,” Tyrese shared. “I think they’re trying to take it up to, like, $40,000. They’ve been looking at all of my movies and all of the concerts I’ve been doing, and they’re over there like blood-sucking lawyers rubbing their hands. And Samantha’s doing the same thing, rubbing her hands. They going, ‘For the last year and a half, he looks like he’s been doing really well.'”

You can hear it below.

