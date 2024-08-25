In a time where cultural wars are at the forefront of the news, here’s a feel good story. DeKalb County just honored the late civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis by unveiling of a new historic monument in Decatur Square. This is a big deal for a bunch of reasons but most importantly the new statue honors equality and civil rights where there was once a stark reminder of hatred and division.

Get this, the bronze statue, created by internationally renowned sculptor Basil Watson, is positioned in front of the Historic DeKalb County Courthouse. The Confederate monument that is replacing stood for over 110 years. Unreal.

Crews carefully installed the 12-foot-tall statue.

During the installation Watson said: ”It’s exciting to see it going up and exciting for the city because of what he represents and what it’s replacing.”

This statue is four years in the making, and involved a global search for the quintessential artist before the John Lewis Commemorative Task Force selected Watson.

If you are not aware, John Lewis, was a prominent figure in the Civil Rights Movement, who was celebrated for his advocacy of “good trouble”—the idea of standing up for justice and equality, even when it means challenging the status quo. This statue not only commemorates his legacy but also symbolically replaces a monument that represented the opposite values.

Now about that Confederate monument. It known as “The Lost Cause,” and was erected in 1908 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the same year Georgia passed an amendment to disenfranchise African American voters. Again, unbelievable it stood there for 110 years.

The monument became increasingly controversial and was ultimately declared a public nuisance by a judge in June 2020, just a month before Lewis’ death. Thankfully Lewis was alive when that declaration was made.

The judge stated: ”In short, the Confederate obelisk has become an increasingly frequent target of graffiti and vandalism, a figurative lightning rod for friction among citizens, and a potential catastrophe that could happen at any time if individuals attempt to forcibly remove or destroy it.”

See what’s wild is Georgia state law prohibits the relocation or alteration of Confederate monuments. SMH. But the brave judge deemed the removal necessary to prevent further public discord. As the stone obelisk was lifted from its base, onlookers, kept at a distance by sheriff’s deputies, jeered and chanted “Just drop it!”

The proud new statue of John Lewis now stands in its place, marking a long overdo and significant shift in the historical narrative of Decatur Square and honoring a man who dedicated his life to fighting for civil rights and justice.

Times are changing but there’s more work to be done.