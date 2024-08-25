Sterlen Roberts, which drops August 30th, showcases the artist’s versatile production and range from gospel, on the soulful opening track “Way Up”, to an uptempo dance R&B smash “Dip. Sterlen gives us a 27 track record that does not fall short of creative songs. We got a chance to catch up with Sterlen to get an exclusive segment on his latest project. See the full interview here:

Videographer: Reggie Washington

Sterlen, son of Grammy nominated gospel songwriter Steven Roberts (Nobody But Jesus) has worked with many artists including Jodeci, Luke James, Keyshia Cole, Lyrica Anderson, Flo- Rida, Rico Love, Flavor Flav, and Aubrey O’Day, formerly of Danity Kane to name a few. He is the owner of his label Oakland to Paris Music Group and recently teamed up with Bungalo/Universal Music Group to release a full catalog of new music slated to drop August 30, 2024. He has put together a unique collage of music with this new album, so let’s briefly get into it.

Sterlen’s Gospel musical background is evident throughout the 27 song album which includes a gospel choir intro leading into the track “Way Up”, featured on “The Heat” Sirius XM radio. “Time on It” was the first single off the album followed up by his current single “Spoil You”, both featuring artists Kaii and Jawnwitdagreenhair. Personally, we are expecting “Spoil You” to be a huge song this year for Sterlen. Strings of uplifting gospel- soul are evident throughout the record with “Blessings”, “God Us”, “Wait”, “Pull Up” and most of all his 12 minute medley “Testimony Service”. Sterlen’s rap style at times compares to a Big Sean and yet his sound remains uniquely his own. Sterlen has a smooth but distinct voice, a dope flow and a masterful skill set as a very diverse producer.

This album seems very well crafted and definitely was not thrown together overnight. Sterlen teamed up with Grammy nominated mixer Rome Palermo and worked out the finishing touches at Rome’s Empire Studio in Calabasas, CA. We are hoping this album gets the attention it deserves. Right now the music supermarket is flooded, leaving many music fans hungry for good products. We always allow our listeners to preview it for themselves.

https://sterlenroberts.com/sterlen-roberts-new-album