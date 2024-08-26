A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are still going strong. In an exclusive story with Billboard, Rocky celebrated their ability to balance their lives and love each other.

“It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules,” Rocky said. “[The relationship] is going great. I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend [the] most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility.”

Also in that story, A$AP Rocky thinks Drake is a “pussy boy.” In a new feature with Billboard ahead of his forthcoming album, Rocky stated he could care less about feuding with Drake.

“You got to realize, certain n—as was throwing shots for years. I ain’t in the middle of that s–t,” Rocky said. “That’s not how I retaliate right now. I got bigger fish to fry than some p—y boys. It is real beef outside. It is real. N—as getting really clipped and blitzed every day. N—as sniping n—as every day. That little kitty s–t ain’t about nothing.”