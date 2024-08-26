Cardi B to Fans Accusing of Her Bleaching: ‘Why Must Y’all Be So Dumb’

Another day, another moment of fans coming for Cardi B. The “Bodak Yellow” rap star dropped off an image, sharing a moment with her friend who was touching her pregnant stomach. Then fans accused Cardi of bleaching.

“Bleaching while pregnant?”Cardi responded. “Why must yall be so dumb ? Actually NO ! I’m pregnant I’m slightly anemic ,this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale,eyes sunken ,veins green ASF,can’t tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy ….PLEAE STOP THINKIN WITH YOUR ASSHOLE!”

What about your friends pic.twitter.com/FgdNEJe9wo — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 20, 2024