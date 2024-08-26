Another day, another moment of fans coming for Cardi B. The “Bodak Yellow” rap star dropped off an image, sharing a moment with her friend who was touching her pregnant stomach. Then fans accused Cardi of bleaching.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

“Bleaching while pregnant?”Cardi responded. “Why must yall be so dumb ? Actually NO ! I’m pregnant I’m slightly anemic ,this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale,eyes sunken ,veins green ASF,can’t tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy ….PLEAE STOP THINKIN WITH YOUR ASSHOLE!”

About The Author

Senior Editor

Shawn Grant is a Chicago native and the Senior Editor of The Source Magazine. He can only be found on Instagram and Twitter at @shawnxgrant.

Related Posts