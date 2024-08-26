Another day, another moment of fans coming for Cardi B. The “Bodak Yellow” rap star dropped off an image, sharing a moment with her friend who was touching her pregnant stomach. Then fans accused Cardi of bleaching.
“Bleaching while pregnant?”Cardi responded. “Why must yall be so dumb ? Actually NO ! I’m pregnant I’m slightly anemic ,this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale,eyes sunken ,veins green ASF,can’t tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy ….PLEAE STOP THINKIN WITH YOUR ASSHOLE!”
Bleaching while pregnant 😒😒😒? Why must yall be so dumb ? Actually NO ! I’m pregnant I’m slightly anemic ,this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale,eyes sunken ,veins green ASF,can’t tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy ….PLEAE STOP… https://t.co/S4IVLZ4WAv— Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 21, 2024