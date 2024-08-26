In the days of Ancient Rome, men and women gathered in coliseums to watch prisoners and slaves kill one another. As much as we’d like to think we have come a long way and evolved, the statistics show that is simply not the case.

Based on data collected by NBC News, Foul Ball Safety Now estimates that roughly 5,000 fans may have been injured over eight seasons at 30 MLB stadiums. These figures do not even factor injuries in ballparks operated by the 120 minor league affiliates and MLB Partner League teams.

Unlike the days of the ancient gladiators, these days the main risk of mutilation in modern society at a sporting event doesn’t seem to ride on the shoulders of the athletes… but rather the heads of the paying audience.

Just a few years ago Dodgers Stadium had its second death by foul ball, and there has been at least one known fatality in the independent leagues.

Earlier this season, Chowon, the K-pop star from ICHILLIN’ received medical attention after getting hit in the head with a foul ball in the third inning of a Korean professional league game in Seoul, Korea.

Billboard reported that her representatives canceled her scheduled performance at the game as a result of the injury.

Many would consider the staggering rate of fan injuries, along with the growing number of audience deaths and mutilations, to be suggestive of a de-evolutionary society that is soon to water crops with Gatorade and elect pro wrestlers to the Oval Office like in Mike Judge’s film “Idiocracy”.

The MLB is aware of these dire statistics to the point that they have vowed to extend safety netting in the Professional Development League by 2025. However, the MLB still went ahead with hosting the Little League Classics again this month, showcasing different small children from Little League teams around the world.

Consumer safety advocate, Jordan Skopp, has been the voice of reason warning the public of the urgent need for new safety measures over the last five years. MLB has acknowledged the issue to the point of vowing to extend safety netting in the minor leagues.

“This demands all of our time so we can eliminate the unknown factor. MLB creates a false sense of illusion, a mirage, by hosting the Little League Classic and promoting the game to 12-year-olds by complacently showcasing Little Leaguers at MLB games,” he continued.

“It gives off an intimacy and sense of comfort and belonging for kids watching on TV that draws them to the stadium. After seeing the spectacle in Williamsport, PA or at these Little League-themed MLB games, some of these children can be expected to then ask their parents to go on a family outing to see their local PDL or MLB Partner League teams play. Do they know those minor league ballparks in at least 70 cities across America don’t have adequate netting right now? How many realize they could be sitting in harm’s way?”

Surprisingly, Jordan is one of few people who has bothered to speak up and take action by starting Foul Ball Safety Now, which urges the league to increase safety netting.

Jordan has taken the due diligence to gather interviews from the people who have sustained injuries from foul balls, and the family members of the deceased victim from 2018, Linda Goldbloom.

“I’ve made personal connections with victims and loved ones and feel their frustration. I’m from New York and I love baseball, but this fan injury crisis needs to stop.”

He has even spoken to a number of remorseful MLB players in an effort to raise both the public and league’s awareness towards foul ball risks and pave the way for new safety measures.

“Some people have lost their eyesight, others have lost their grandmother or spouse… none of these losses needed to occur if baseball had respected its fans enough to protect us from the known risks of foul balls”.

He hopes that by speaking to victims and their families, and documenting the implications of foul ball injuries, he will help save lives and put an end to more life-changing injuries from foul balls.

“There are countless victims and family members who need to be heard. I’m committed to ensuring that each one of their stories is heard so we can put an end to this ongoing crisis.”