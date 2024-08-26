On Saturday, August 24, hip hop duo Clipse took the stage at the FREE Pepsi Dig In Day Block Party in Chicago, held at the DuSable Black History Museum. The event marked the fourth year of Pepsi Dig In Day, which celebrates and supports Black-owned restaurants nationwide, bringing the community together for a day of culture and unity.

Attendees enjoyed live music, games, and delicious food from local Black-owned restaurants and businesses. Complimentary dishes were offered, and food trucks from S2 CITY GRILL, Uncle Remus, CHKN Box, Can’t Believe It’s Not Meat, and Lexington Betty Smokehouse served up mouthwatering meals. Guests also shopped from Black-owned vendors like Justice of the Pies, Moore Poppin, and Dat Donut.

Chicago designer Don C highlighted the event, celebrating his new Pepsi x Just Don collection, which fans could win at Pepsi.com.

The day culminated with Clipse (Pusha T and Malice) delivering an electrifying performance ahead of their upcoming reunion album, playing hits like “Grindin,” “Mr. Me Too,” and “What Happened to That Boy.” Other performances included Karrahbooo, Reese Laflare, Rockie Fresh, Jack Freeman, and Adé.