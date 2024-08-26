Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar, the beef, and rumors of further beef keep coming. While Drake let off a new collection of loosies on his Finsta, he is seemingly prepping yet another round of beef. Nestled in the uploads on his Instagram story was a clip of Rasheed Wallace after losing Game 1 of a playoff series.

Does Drake acknowledge losing? Or is he just making sure nothing is left on the table?

Anyway, Sheed says, “Y’all can put it on the front page, back page, middle page, wherever, headliners, column one or two — we will win game two.”

Advertisement

Think The Boy wants more smoke?