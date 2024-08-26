HBCU Bands Infuse Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” and “Euphoria” Into Their Setlists

After dominating every airwave and playlist possible this summer, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is about to get another run through college football season as multiple HBCU marching bands have adopted the banger.

A thread started by @KendrickChart shows Southern University’s Human Jukebox, Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South, and more being infused into their gameday sounds.

We may not be near the end of this beef, either. While Drake let off a new collection of loosies on his Finsta, he is seemingly prepping yet another round of beef. Nestled in the uploads on his Instagram story was a clip of Rasheed Wallace after losing Game 1 of a playoff series.

Does Drake acknowledge losing? Or is he just making sure nothing is left on the table?

Anyway, Sheed says, “Y’all can put it on the front page, back page, middle page, wherever, headliners, column one or two — we will win game two.”

Think The Boy wants more smoke?