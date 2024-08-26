Insecure star Jay Ellis is working, working! The Maverick costar just joined the cast of Peacock’s upcoming thriller series All Her Fault, where he joins Succession lead Sarah Snook.

The news was first reported by Deadline, which confirmed that Thomas Cocquerel will be part of the cast. It sounds like an interesting one-two punch.

Okay, so All Her Fault is an adaptation of Andrea Maria’s bestselling novel.

Advertisement

Diving in, the series centers on Marissa Irvine (played by Snook), who arrives at an unfamiliar address, 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son, Milo, from a playdate with a new school friend. However, when she knocks on the door, a stranger answers, and to Marissa’s horror, her son is nowhere to be found. This encounter sets off what becomes every parent’s worst nightmare.

Get this: Ellis will play Colin, an attorney, while Cocquerel will play Richie, a high school P.E. teacher. The series also features Dakota Fanning as Jenny, Abby Elliott as Lia, Jake Lacy as Peter, Sophia Lillis as Carrie, and Michael Peña as Detective Alcaras.

Megan Gallagher created the series and is also a writer and executive producer. Other executive producers include Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame, and Joanna Strevens for Carnival Films, Jennifer Gabler Rawlings, and Christine Sacani. Minkie Spiro, who directed the first episode, is also an executive producer.

Production for “All Her Fault” is currently hitting the ground running in Melbourne. That’s Australia for anyone who is not the best at geography.