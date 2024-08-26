Janet Jackson, sister to the king of pop, Michael Jackson, is showing the world that she still has it.

The most famous Jackson family sister is set to return to the Las Vegas stage with a brand-new residency at Resorts World Las Vegas this winter.

This is a big deal. If you know about Vegas residencies, like Usher’s amazing show, then you’d know.

Advertisement

Timing-wise, starting on December 30, the iconic pop star will perform a series of 10 shows, including special performances over Valentine’s Day weekend, according to KSNV.

Get this, Jackson announced the residency on social media, where she shared her excitement:

“We’re so excited to announce our new residency at Resorts World Las Vegas launching New Year’s week. This is going to be a lot of fun and I look forward to spending the start of the New Year with you!! We truly can’t wait!”

Officially, Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President for AEG Presents Las Vegas, expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming shows. “Janet Jackson is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in pop music,” he said, according to KSNV. “We could not be more thrilled to close out 2024 with her return to the Las Vegas Strip and her venue debut at our award-winning Resorts World Theatre, and to kick off 2025 with a run of sure-to-be-unforgettable shows.”

Now this marks Jackson’s second Las Vegas residency, following her first successful stint in 2019, as reported by ABC News.

So, in addition to her residency, Jackson is gearing up for a European tour next month, visiting 10 cities with Wyclef Jean as part of her “Together Again” tour. Earlier this year, she toured the U.S. with Nelly as her opening act during the summer.