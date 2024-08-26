JAY-Z has added more platinum plaques to his illustrious career. Adding to the numbers, the Recording Industry Association of America added honors to six Hov singles, one of which, “I Just Wanna Love You (Give It 2 Me),” officially obtained platinum status.

Additionally, “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)” is double platinum, “99 Problems” is triple platinum, “Holy Grail” with Justin Timberlake and “Run This Town” with Rihanna and Kanye West both going 6x platinum. Jay and Ye also go triple platinum with “No Church in the Wild.”

Hov also certified Alicia Keys as a diamond artist thanks to her classic NYC anthem with Jay-Z, “Empire State Of Mind.”

As of July 24, Keys earned the certification along with Jay-Z, whioc has sold over 10 million units since its 2009 release.

Keys tweeted, “Empire is diamond!!!!!!!!,” as Roc Nation made the formal announcement.

This marks Keys’ first Diamond single and Hov’s third. His first came in 2023 with his Kanye West collab, “N***as In Paris” from their 2011 joint album, Watch The Throne. His second came back in May when Rihanna’s “Umbrella” achieved the feat.