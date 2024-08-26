Jordan Brand has officially announced the signing of its first Nike, Inc. NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) Football Athletes, welcoming USC’s talented brother duo, Zion Branch and Zachariah Branch, to the Jordan Brand family.

Zion Branch, a safety for the USC Trojans, and his brother Zachariah Branch, a standout wide receiver and return specialist, are the inaugural football athletes to join Jordan Brand under the NIL partnership. This marks a significant milestone for both the Branch Brothers and Jordan Brand, reflecting a deep commitment to nurturing the next generation of sports talent.

Jordan Brand is excited to continue its legacy of excellence in sports by partnering with these rising stars, who embody the brand’s dedication to performance, style, and innovation. This partnership not only celebrates the Branch Brothers’ promising careers but also reinforces Jordan Brand’s ongoing support of athletes at the collegiate level.

