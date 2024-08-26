Magic Johnson Claps Back at Anthony Edwards’ Views on Skills From Back in the Day

NBA legend and Laker great Magic Johnson recently addressed comments made by Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards. Edwards is a rising 23-year-old NBA talent. He sparked controversy when he claimed Michael Jordan was the only truly skilled player from the 1990s.

The other MJ responded to Edwards’ remarks with a pointed critique in an interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

“I never respond to a guy that’s never won a championship,” Johnson said. “There’s not really anything to say. He didn’t win a college championship. I don’t even know if he won a high school championship.”

ICYMI, Edwards threw the shade a few days earlier when he shared his views with the Wall Street Journal’s Lane Florsheim. “I didn’t watch it back in the day so I can’t speak on it,” Edwards said. “They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean?”

At just 23, Edwards earned two All-Star selections, a spot on the 2024 All-NBA team, and a place on the 2020-21 All-Rookie team. While he continues to build his legacy, Johnson’s words remind him of the respect owed to the legends who came before him.

Listen this is an ongoing debate. How skilled players were back then versus today. It’s an argument and we’re here for it.