Prayers to Mariah Carey, who revealed her mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, died on the same day this past weekend.


“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend,” Carey said to PEOPLE. “Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.”

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

Details about the causes of death are not available.

