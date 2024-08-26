Another day, another lawsuit in the world of Hip Hop. Tameer Peak, a former devoted fan of Nicki Minaj, is suing the rapper for $5 million, alleging that she caused significant damage to his reputation, inflicted emotional distress, and led to financial losses.

According to Peak, tensions began to rise between him and Minaj in 2017 during what he describes as the “Nicki Hate Train” period. During this time, Minaj allegedly accused some fans of being spies sent to undermine her career.

Get this: Peak claims that the rapper publicly rebuked him during an Instagram Live session with Minaj, which had over 100,000 viewers. In his complaint, Peak also alleges that during the 2020 Super Bowl, he was physically assaulted by Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty.

Our friends at TMZ reported that during one of these sessions, Minaj allegedly said, “It’s clear they’re not necessarily, you know, a full basket umm at the picnic.” Peak interpreted this as an insinuation that he was mentally unstable or intellectually lacking. In another instance, he claims Minaj accused him of being “one sandwich short of a picnic” and implied he was on welfare by saying he received a check from the government.

So we’re waiting for a response but Minaj has not responded directly to the allegations, her attorney, Judd Burstein, has dismissed the claims. “Mr. Peak has been harassing Nicki on social media for years on end to no avail,” Burstein told TMZ. “He has now graduated to seeking to shake her down financially with manifestly false allegations and legally frivolous claims. He will regret having gone down this disreputable road when he is forced to pay her legal fees as required by California law.”