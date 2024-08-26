Update: We have pictures of the return of the Nike Dunk High “Wu-Tang.” The sneaker is rereleasing for the first time since 1999 and will be available on the SNKRS app and retailers for $150. You can see the sneakers below.

RETAILER LOOK: Nike Dunk High Retro "Wu-Tang" 2024 🐝



🗓️ September 1st, 2024

📝 HJ4320-001 (MENS)

💰 $150 USD

📸 @brandon1an

Original Story: Nike Sportswear is gearing up to reintroduce the iconic Nike Dunk High “Wu-Tang” in Fall 2024, marking a nostalgic return for sneaker enthusiasts and music fans. Initially launched in 1999, this classic shoe pays homage to the legendary Wu-Tang Clan rap collective.

According to Sneakerfiles, the anticipation began when Nike Sportswear teased a video of the “Wu-Tang” Dunk High on its Instagram account, sparking speculation among followers about its potential comeback. Confirming these rumors, sources reveal that the sneakers will indeed hit retailers once more later this year.

In its original iteration, the Wu-Tang was known for its striking black and goldenrod color scheme. The 2024 release will feature a revised palette of Black, Pollen, and White. The distinctive Wu-Tang logo, a hallmark of the group’s identity, is prominently displayed on the shoe’s lateral side, maintaining its iconic status.

Details surrounding pricing and specific release dates remain undisclosed, but enthusiasts can expect the Nike Dunk High “Wu-Tang” to be available at select Nike Sportswear outlets and online via Nike.com. As excitement builds for this cultural revival, stay tuned for further updates on this highly anticipated drop.