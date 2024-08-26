Let’s say it again if you missed the headline … Numbers don’t lie. In a recent national poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump by 7 points in the race for the White House. The poll, conducted by Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU) and Braun Research between August 17 and 20, surveyed 801 registered voters and found that 50% of respondents support Harris, while 43% back Trump. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

The very real poll reveals strong partisan divides: 95% of Democrats support Harris, while only 2% of Republicans do. Among independents, 38% favor Harris, with 33% backing Trump. In contrast, Trump supports 95% of Republicans and 3% of Democrats.

Get this: The new poll comes as Harris continues her presidential campaign. She officially accepted the Democratic nomination at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Thursday. She entered the race shortly after President Joe Biden announced his decision to exit on July 21.

Although Harris is definitely leading in national polls, the race remains tight in key battleground states, which are critical to securing victory in the Electoral College.

The FDU poll was conducted while independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was still in the race. Kennedy, who officially withdrew on Friday and endorsed Trump, had been polling at about 5%, which could influence the outcome given the close race between Trump and Harris. Kennedy. Funny. Sorry, but after that bear story or the worm eating the brain thing, he just is.

Okay, not all polls show Harris with the upper hand. A Rasmussen Reports poll released Thursday found Trump leading Harris by 3 points, with 49% of likely voters supporting Trump and 46% backing Harris. This survey, conducted from August 15 to August 18 to 21, polled 1,893 likely voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Rasmussen poll. Insert chuckle.