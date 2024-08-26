Today, PUMA Hoops and basketball sensation LaMelo Ball unveiled the highly anticipated MB.04 sneaker, the fourth installment in Ball’s iconic MB signature line. Known for its blend of performance and style, the MB.04 is as resilient and dynamic as LaMelo. LaMelo is embarking on a multi-city tour across North America to celebrate the release.

The North America Melo Tour kicks off today, Monday, August 26th, in Charlotte, the epicenter of Melo-mania. The tour will then make stops in Atlanta on Wednesday, August 28th, Miami on Thursday, August 29th, and culminate with a grand finale in New York City on Friday, August 30th. LaMelo will connect with local communities and youth organizations throughout the tour through meet-and-greets, product giveaways, basketball drills, and more. These community events are closed to the public, ensuring an intimate and impactful experience for participants.

The tour is not just about launching the MB.04; it’s a celebration of LaMelo’s meteoric rise and his influence on the game. In addition to the MB.04, PUMA and LaMelo are also releasing a new colorway of the LaFrancé 1:1, a sneaker that reflects LaMelo’s distinct style. The LaFrancé 1:1 features a striking baby blue hue and Y2K-inspired design elements, offering fans another way to connect with the star’s unique aesthetic.

The NA Melo Tour and the release of the MB.04 and LaFrancé 1:1 underscore LaMelo’s impact on and off the court, solidifying his place as a leading figure in basketball and fashion.