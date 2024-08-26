Today, PUMA Hoops and basketball phenom, LaMelo Ball are back to announce the upcoming release of the MB.04 sneaker. The fourth chapter in the iconic MB signature line is a masterpiece of performance and style that’s as tough as Ball himself. To celebrate the drop, LaMelo is hitting the road on a multi-city tour across North America.

The North America Melo Tour is kicking off in Charlotte the heart of Melo-mania today, on Monday, August 26th, and making stops in Atlanta (Wed, Aug 28), Miami (Thurs, Aug 29), and culminating in a grand finale in New York City (Fri, Aug 30). Throughout the tour, Melo will be engaging with local communities and youth organizations to foster community within local hoops communities via meet and greets, product giveaways, basketball skills and drills, and more. Community events will be closed to the public.

The NA Melo Tour is more than just the reveal of the MB.04, it’s a celebration of LaMelo’s rise and the impact he’s made on the game. But… one sneaker wouldn’t have been enough, so he’s dropping two! Alongside the MB.04, PUMA and LaMelo are releasing a new colorway of the LaFrancé 1:1, a sneaker that encapsulates LaMelo’s unique style with a striking baby blue hue and Y2K-inspired design elements.

