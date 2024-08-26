“The Abbott” of the Wu Tang Clan held back tears during the premiere the new Ol’ Dirty Bastard documentary A Tale of Two Dirtys.

RZA was slated to participate in a Q&A panel with the documentary’s producers and members of Dirty’s family in L.A. last week, but declined to sit on the panel at the last minute after becoming overwhelmed with emotion following the screening.

Video footage shows the moment that RZA was called to the stage, but took a second to tell the people on stage that he would not be on the panel because he has “too many emotions running through my head.”

“I’m not gonna stay for the event; I got too many emotions running through my head,” he said. “I just want to thank you guys for a great — it’s my first time seeing the documentary for the first time completed so I got a lot in my head. But good job.”

The documentary was directed by Sam and Jason Pollard and premiered on A&E yesterday (August 25).