On Friday night, GRAMMY®-nominated Jamaican pop sensation Shenseea delivered a breathtaking sold-out performance at The Fillmore Silver Spring in Washington D.C., marking the fifth stop on her first headlining ‘Never Gets Late Here’ tour. From the moment she stepped on stage, Shenseea captivated the audience with her vibrant energy, smooth dance moves, and undeniable charisma. Dressed in a daring black matching set, she performed a dynamic mix of timeless fan favorites and fresh tracks, including hit singles “Hit & Run” and “Work Me Out” featuring Wizkid.

Following the show, Shenseea hosted an exclusive after-party at Washington D.C.’s luxury private lounge, Saint Yves, where fans and friends mingled with the star in a more intimate setting, further solidifying her status as a highly sought-after figure both on and off the stage.

This thrilling performance is part of her 12-city tour, which spans from August 16th to September 6th, with five shows already sold out. The tour showcases Shenseea’s chart-topping album Never Gets Late Here, which held the number one spot on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart for three consecutive weeks and features collaborations with icons like Coi Leray, Wizkid, and DJ Genius.

As Shenseea’s tour continues to sweep through major cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Miami, culminating in a grand finale in Las Vegas, she is reaching new milestones in her career and introducing the vibrant rhythms of Jamaica to audiences across the U.S.