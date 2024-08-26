Several reports have confirmed that the daughter of former Diamondbacks pitcher Greg Swindell has been missing from their Texas home since last week.

The 55-year-old former pitcher says that his daughter, Brenna Swindell, has not been in contact with any of her relatives or any of her three children and her phone has been turned off.

The 1x All-Star said on Sunday that they think Brenna could be with her ex-boyfriend somewhere in Colorado, but said, “we feel she is in danger.”

Greg says Brenna is about 5-foot-5, 120 pounds and has some noticeable tattoos on her arms, including ones of flowers and a spider web. He also thinks she and her ex might be driving around in her white Kia Carnival with the license plate VFS7528.

“Brennie,” he wrote to the public addressing the crisis, “if you see this, we all love you so much and need you home!”