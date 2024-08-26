Reports have confirmed that T-Boz of the legendary R&B trio TLC was hospitalized due to severe abdominal pain and has been placed in ICU, forcing the group’s New York concert date to be abruptly canceled.

The group was scheduled to perform in Syracuse, NY, on Friday at the New York State Fair. Still, a half hour before showtime, the fair’s X account reported that TLC’s performance had been canceled due to T-Boz “experiencing symptoms related to food poisoning.”

A press statement shared on T-Boz’s Instagram account stated that the 54-year-old singer was experiencing “sudden and severe nausea, vomiting, and intense abdominal cramps.” The statement also said she was seen by a doctor and taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

“Last evening, Tionne was diagnosed with a severe abdominal blockage, necessitating the cancellation of both the Syracuse and Foxwoods performances,” read the statement. “She remains in the hospital under medical supervision but is expected to be released tomorrow. The doctor verified that this was not food poisoning, but an abdominal blockage.”

TLC’s management also confirmed that T-Boz had to stay at the hospital overnight and underwent a CT scan to determine the severity of her condition.

“TLC is committed to rescheduling the canceled shows and apologizes to all the fans, particularly those who traveled long distances to attend. The group appreciates the understanding and support,” the statement added.

According to their official website, TLC has a full schedule through October, including a concert at the Ravinia in Highland Park, Illinois, on August 31.

In 2017, T-Boz penned a memoir called A Sick Life detailing her health issues with sickle cell disease at the apex of TLC.