Discover a new way to listen to music and movies through cutting-edge tech that’s revolutionizing how we experience music and movies at home. Enter the StealthTech® Sound + Charge System by Lovesac, our gadget of the month. This groundbreaking innovation merges luxury, convenience, and high-quality sound into one sleek package that’s hidden within your furniture.

A New Era of Home Entertainment

Imagine having a state-of-the-art entertainment system right inside your couch. No bulky speakers, no tangled wires—just a seamless, immersive audio experience. The StealthTech® Sound + Charge System, developed by Lovesac, does just that. This isn’t just another home theater system; it’s a game-changer. With 100-watt 8″ subwoofers mounted discreetly under your seats, front and rear-firing speakers embedded in the sides, and a wireless audio transmission system, the StealthTech® brings a 360-degree surround sound experience right to your living room.

Control everything effortlessly through the StealthTech app on your phone. Whether you’re watching a movie, playing video games, or just chilling to some beats, this system adapts to provide the perfect sound. And with wireless chargers built into the armrests, your devices are always powered up and ready to go.

Shawn Nelson: The Vision Behind StealthTech®

We had the chance to sit down with Shawn Nelson, the founder of Lovesac, to discuss what inspired this innovative product and how it’s changing the way we enjoy entertainment at home.

What inspired the development of the StealthTech® Sound + Charge System for Sactionals, and how does it enhance the user experience?

Nelson: “We wanted to create an extraordinary entertainment experience right from your Sactional without the tech headache. Picture typical home theater setups—cables everywhere, bulky speakers taking over the room, and a setup process that feels like solving a puzzle. With StealthTech Sound + Charge, we turned that idea on its head. Imagine a world where your Sactionals provide an immersive, 360-degree surround sound experience powered by Harman Kardon, all hidden within the couch itself. It’s about making every moment at home extraordinary.”

Can you explain the technology behind the invisible speakers and wireless charging features, and how they are seamlessly integrated into the Sactionals platform?

Nelson: Our technology is all about enhancing your living space without compromising on style or functionality. The invisible speakers deliver top-notch sound quality while staying completely out of sight. Add to that the integrated PowerHub and wireless charging pads, which provide convenient power access and device charging directly from your furniture. This means you can reconfigure your Sactionals however you like, keeping a sleek, clutter-free aesthetic. It’s advanced technology meeting elegant design, making your home smarter and more beautiful.

How does the Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound by Harman Kardon in the StealthTech® system compare to traditional home theater systems?

Nelson: “Our speakers and subwoofers are integrated within the Sactionals, delivering a 4D sensorial audio experience that traditional setups can’t touch. The magic lies in our proprietary fabric and layout-specific tuning technology, which adjusts audio frequencies based on your room’s unique characteristics for consistently crystal-clear sound. Plus, with wireless chargers subtly embedded in the sides, it’s not just about sound—it’s about seamless integration and ultimate convenience.”

Seamless Integration with Invisible Technology

One of the standout features of the StealthTech® system is its ability to blend advanced technology with elegant design. Invisible speakers deliver top-notch sound quality without disrupting your space. The Sactionals Power Hub, equipped with USB ports and outlets, is integrated into the furniture, providing convenient power access and device charging. This means you can reconfigure your Sactionals however you like, keeping a sleek, clutter-free aesthetic.

A Family Affair: The StealthTech® Experience

For my family, the StealthTech® system has redefined our movie nights. We opted for a Sactionals setup with Angled Sides and Backs, upholstered in Amethyst Corded Velvet. The sound is incredible, and the comfort is unmatched. Even our dog, Simbaa, loves it. The charging hubs are a hit with our 8-year-old, and the overall experience has made this the perfect addition to our home. It’s a system that caters to music lovers, movie buffs, and families alike.

Looking Ahead: The Future of StealthTech®

Nelson and his team at Lovesac aren’t stopping here. They plan to integrate even more advanced technology into future product lines, exploring new smart home features, expanded app capabilities, and sustainable materials. The goal is to continue setting the standard for comfort, convenience, and cutting-edge technology in home furnishings.

The StealthTech® Sound + Charge System is more than just a gadget; it’s the future of home entertainment. With its unparalleled audio experience, seamless integration, and elegant design, it’s a must-have for any music or movie lover. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home theater or just want a more immersive living room experience, the StealthTech® system by Lovesac delivers on all fronts.