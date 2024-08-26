Tommy Richman has officially announced his highly anticipated debut album, COYOTE, is slated for release September 27th via ISO Supremacy/PULSE Records.

The announcement of the new album release date is accompanied by his latest COYOTE visual trailer, adding to what is already shaping up to be a monumental year for Tommy. This follows the success of his singles “DEVIL IS A LIE” and “MILLION DOLLAR BABY,” both of which charted on Billboard’s Hot 100, with “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” now holding the #1 spot on Mediabase’s Top 40 and Billboard’s Pop Airplay Chart. After debuting at number 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” hit number 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart and Tik Tok Billboard Top 50, recently surpassed 1 Billion global streams and broke a new record as the longest running #1 song on the Tik Tok Billboard Top 50 after holding the spot for 10 weeks in a row.

Celebrated by various music outlets and critics as the song of the summer since it’s release, including #1 on TikTok’s “Songs Of The Summer” list after being the most used song on the platform, the song has also peaked as the #1 Overall Streaming Track (all genres) and the #1 Audio Global Streaming Track (all genres), and was included in former President Barack Obama’s 2024 Summer Playlist. Last month, Tommy was also announced as one of the first three independent artists to join this year’s YouTube Foundry Program cohort.

COYOTE comes as Tommy Richman’s debut album following the record-breaking star being signed to fellow DMV-native Brent Faiyaz’s label, ISO Supremacy/PULSE Records. The LP contains songs that began years ago when Tommy was broke and lonely but confident in his art. In early 2024, he finalized these sketches and ideas in the desert. The rugged terrain and big skies inspired Tommy, who sees COYOTE as a thematic follow-up to his 2022 E.P., ALLIGATOR. “I’ve been building up my discography for years. I’m not a one-hit-wonder,” Tommy says —having already proven it so. COYOTE is about artistry and range. After years on the grind, the new album will close out a dominating 2024 and arrives with his first headlining tour.