Uncle Luke’s Wants a Bag From All Female Rappers “Still waiting for these girls to send me a f***ing check”

Uncle Luke has a hot take as he tends to have. The pioneering Miami rapper known for his work with 2 Live Crew recently shared his thoughts on the current state of rap, particularly the dominance of female rappers.

Look we know his influence on the genre is undeniable, but let’s get right to what he said:

“Male rap is on some bulls**t right now,” Uncle Luke stated bluntly. “The females are winning. They’re doing everything that I did. I’m still waiting for these girls to send me a f***ing check.” He went on to specifically mention artists like Ice Spice and Megan Thee Stallion, saying, “I need a check from Ice Spice who turn her a** around. Dropping it like it’s hot and doo-doo browning. I need a check from her, I need a check from Sexyy Red… Megan Thee Stallion, anybody that’s running around shaking their a**es, talking about p***y and d**k on the record, y’all need to send me a check.”

Check this out: Luke also highlighted his role in fighting for artists’ rights to express themselves freely, noting that female rappers today are “whooping these men’s a**es right now ’cause we doing our thing.”

Okay, in addition to his thoughts on female rappers, Uncle Luke reflected on his attempts to mediate the infamous feud between the greats, Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur.

“I tried to get in the middle of it and squash it,” he said. “I kind of cooled it off, but it was a little too late. Outside people got involved.” He recalled a show in St. Louis where Biggie was met with chants of Tupac’s name, describing it as “the most discouraging thing when you in a battle.”

Anyway, you’ll know how we feel … Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, especially Uncle Luke.