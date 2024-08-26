This story is about some really rich celebrities doing really rich things. Enjoy ….

Okay, so Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, yeah, him, found himself on the losing side during the E1 racing event in Lake Como, Italy, and Will Smith wasn’t about to let him forget it.

Lake Como is near Milan. We said, really rich.

Advertisement

Smith’s team, Team Westbrook, clinched victory at the event, beating out Brady’s team, and the Hollywood actor was quick to celebrate.

Ya’ll know Will knows how to tease … in all good fun.

Taking to the gram, Smith shared several photos of the race with the caption,

“We won!!! Sorry ’bout that, @tombrady – My Bad.” Smith, who hails from Pennsylvania and is a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan, couldn’t resist a little friendly banter with the NFL legend.

Get this: Before the race, Smith had a FaceTime chat with Brady, during which he told the New England Patriots Hall of Famer, “My entire childhood was spent with him beating my team, and I was like, it’s not going to happen out here today.” Smith was referring to the many times Brady’s teams had bested the Eagles over the years, though he did enjoy seeing his Eagles win the Super Bowl over Brady’s Patriots in 2018.

Brady, the champion of champions, showed his competitive spirit by responding in the Instagram comments, “Until the next time. I’m happy for you! Enjoy it while it lasts because we are coming for your a$$.”

If you don’t know, the E1 racing series is a new, innovative form of water competition. It features high-speed electric-powered boats capable of reaching speeds of up to 50 knots (about 26 mph). These lightweight boats, made from carbon fiber and weighing around 800 kg (1,763.7 lbs), require only one pilot to navigate. It sounds like the F1 of boating.

The high-profile event has attracted significant star power, with team owners including Tom Brady, Will Smith, Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez, tennis star Rafael Nadal, former soccer player Didier Drogba, singer Marc Anthony, and DJ Steve Aoki.

Check this: Brady’s team, which had previously secured victories in Jeddah, Venice, and Monaco, was edged out by Smith’s Team Westbrook in Lake Como. Team Brazil and Team Rafa completed the podium after initially leading the qualifying rounds. With nine teams competing in the tournament’s second year, the rivalry will heat up as the season progresses.

Again, you just have to be in that bracket to really take part in the fun like Smith and Brady, but for now, we can dream, can we?