Today, adidas Basketball introduced the Dame 9, the latest iteration of Damian Lillard’s signature shoe line. The Dame 9 is the lightest release in the franchise’s history, designed to support the demands of elite athletes like Lillard, whose game is always on. Weighing just 14.5 ounces, the shoe is engineered to enhance mobility while offering the stability and durability needed for powerful performances.

Key features include an internal Lycra bootie for comfort and ankle support, Lightstrike cushioning in the midsole for lightweight protection, and a strategic grip outsole tailored for agility and comfort. Additionally, the Total Torsion system provides full-length foot support to maximize force transfer, and the reinforced Nubuck toe cap ensures durability in high-abrasion areas.

Following their successful collaboration on the Dame 4, the Dame 9 brings BAPE®’s iconic aesthetics to the basketball court with two signature colorways: green with gold accents and red with gold accents, each featuring BAPE®’s distinctive camo patterns. A third friends-and-family edition offers a USA-inspired colorway with tonal camo and gold accents. Each pair includes co-branded sock liners, alternate laces, and arrives in a special co-branded box.

Advertisement

“Whether you’re making headlines in clutch moments or just pulling up in style, we’ve got you,” says Damian Lillard. “This shoe is built for endurance, embodying the relentless grind and dedication it takes to rise to the top. It’s for the grinders, the dreamers, and everyone ready to elevate their game. It’s always Dame Time.”

The collection also includes a range of apparel, such as a reversible mesh jersey, matching shorts, co-branded socks, and a special edition Damian Lillard BABY MILO® t-shirt. The accompanying campaign videos highlight Lillard’s relentless mentality, both on and off the court.

The limited-edition adidas and BAPE® for Damian Lillard collection will be available on August 31, 2024, with prices ranging from $25 to $160.