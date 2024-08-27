Seven-time BET Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated hip-hop star Big Sean has officially announced that his highly anticipated album Better Me Than You will drop this Friday, August 30, via Def Jam Recordings. The rapper revealed the album’s cover artwork on social media, further fueling excitement among fans.


Ahead of the album’s release, Sean has already dropped four advance tracks, creating significant buzz for what will be his sixth studio album. The rollout began with the critically acclaimed comeback single “Precision,” followed by the hard-hitting track “Yes,” which he debuted on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.Better Me Than You is expected to be one of Sean’s most introspective projects to date, showcasing his growth as an artist and his unwavering dedication to his craft. Fans are eagerly awaiting Friday’s release, which promises to be another major milestone in Big Sean’s already illustrious career.

About The Author

Senior Editor

Shawn Grant is a Chicago native and the Senior Editor of The Source Magazine. He can only be found on Instagram and Twitter at @shawnxgrant.

