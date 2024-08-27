Comedy Central has officially set the premiere date for its much-anticipated adult animated series, Everybody Still Hates Chris.

The reimagined series, starring and executive produced by Chris Rock, will debut on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. This animated take on the beloved classic brings together a stellar voice cast, including Terry Crews, Tichina Arnold, Tim Johnson Jr., Ozioma Akagha, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, and Gunnar Sizemore.

Everybody Still Hates Chris features Chris Rock (“Rustin,” “Fargo”) reprising his role as “Adult Chris,” narrating stories inspired by his own experiences growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working-class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s. Terry Crews (“America’s Got Talent,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) voices “Julius,” Chris’s hardworking father who knows the value of every penny. Tichina Arnold (“The Neighborhood”) returns as “Rochelle,” Chris’s strong-willed, no-nonsense mother.

The series also introduces new voices to the franchise. Tim Johnson Jr. (“Saturdays”) will voice “Young Chris,” a nerdy teen overshadowed by his younger brother and tormented by his little sister. Ozioma Akagha (“DELILAH”) voices “Tonya,” Chris’s mischievous younger sister, while Terrence Little Gardenhigh (“Danger Force”) voices “Drew,” the golden child of the family. Gunnar Sizemore (“Kung Fu Panda”) rounds out the cast as “Greg,” Chris’s only friend at school.

The original Everybody Hates Chris series, which aired from 2005 to 2009, was critically acclaimed and won a NAACP Image Award in 2007. All four seasons of the original show are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, Everybody Still Hates Chris is set to capture the humor and heart of the original while delivering a fresh, animated twist.