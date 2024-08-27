Hip-hop legends Common and Pete Rock released the highly anticipated music video for their song “Dreamin’.” The video, directed by award-winning filmmaker Raven Jackson, features the duo in New York City and includes a collection of Common’s home videos, offering fans an intimate glimpse into special moments of his life. Produced by Kristian King, Pulse Films, and There We Go Films, the video captures the heartfelt essence of the song, beautifully brought to life through Jackson’s expert direction.

Following the release, Common and Pete Rock are set to hit the stage tomorrow in Del Mar, CA, kicking off their groundbreaking and much-anticipated The Auditorium Tour. This unique show will bring their new album to life in a way fans have never seen before. The tour will also include a performance at The Napa Blue Note Jazz Festival on Friday.

The 18-stop tour will visit major cities including Los Angeles, Dallas, Nashville, and Boston, culminating in a three-night residency at New York City’s Blue Note Jazz Club from September 23-25, with two shows per night.

The Auditorium Tour Routing

Wed Aug 28 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound

Thurs Aug 29 – Los Angeles, CA – United Theatre

Fri Aug 30 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Jazz Festival

Tues Sept 3 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

Fri Sept 6 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge

Sat Sept 7 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

Mon Sept 9 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Tues Sept 10 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore

Wed Sept 11 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Fri Sept 13 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

Sat Sept 14 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

Sun Sept 15 – Washington DC – 930 Club

Tue Sept 17 – Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel

Wed Sept 18 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

Fri Sept 20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Mon Sept 23 – New York, NY – Blue Note Jazz Club (2 shows per night)

Tues Sept 24 – New York, NY – Blue Note Jazz Club (2 shows per night)

Wed Sept 25 – New York, NY – Blue Note Jazz Club (2 shows per night)