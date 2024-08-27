Sometimes beef isn’t meant to last. In a surprising turn of events, DJ Vlad, the host of the popular VladTV platform, has issued a public apology to actor and comedian Marlon Wayans after a heated exchange on X (formerly Twitter). The feud between the two erupted following a failed negotiation over an interview, with DJ Vlad initially expressing frustration and disrespect toward Wayans, particularly over financial terms.

Get this, the tension became evident when Vlad aired his grievances during an interview with DJ Akademiks, explaining that their dispute stemmed from a business disagreement.

“Honestly, at the end of the day, it was just a business negotiation,” Vlad admitted. “I could’ve kept it to myself. I overdid it.”

Advertisement

Why the change of heart? Well, one thing is for sure, it appeared genuine as he extended an olive branch, expressing his respect for Wayans despite their differences. “I do actually respect [him],” Vlad added, explaining that his initial approach to Wayans was out of admiration. He acknowledged feeling slighted that Wayans seemed to favor other media personalities like Charlamagne Tha God and Big Boy but admitted his own fault in the matter.

“My bad Marlon, I apologize […] It’s all good. I think most people just want to respect each other, and I think it could have been handled a little differently.”

The bad blood first became public knowledge during a conversation between Vlad and comedian Aries Spears. Vlad disclosed that Wayans had demanded $40,000 for an interview and 30% of future earnings from the episode—terms Vlad deemed unreasonable. The situation escalated online when a fan jokingly suggested Wayans should have asked for even more money. Wayans responded humorously, while Vlad fired back, calling Wayans “delusional” and ridiculing his demands.

ICYMI, in response, Wayans took to X, calling out Vlad’s unprofessionalism. “You mad? You unprofessional my guy,” Wayans wrote. “If you don’t like the number, keep it moving. You look BAD. You should fall back. Mad at a black man stating his number? And now you go public and use your platform to try to drag me.”

Despite the heated exchange, Vlad’s recent apology suggests he’s willing to put the incident behind him and potentially work with Wayans in the future.

Whelp, now that’s over guess it’s back to business for both of them.