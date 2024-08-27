Joe Budden had time. On a recent episode of his podcast, LL COOL J dropped off Budden’s gold plaque for his hit single “Pump It Up.” Seeing the moment, Yung Miami had some jokes to crack. You can see them below.

Yung Miami laughs at Joe Budden just recently receiving his plaque for “Pump It Up”, 21 years after its release.



This comes after he laughed at ‘Caresha Please’ appearing to be nonexistent



“Another one bites the dust remember??” pic.twitter.com/iZqMxTxuEC — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 22, 2024

Returning to the pod, Budden had some smoke, dubbing her “the worst female rapper” in the world right now.

“The thing about laughter, I think that she will soon realize is, it’s also a luxury,” Budden said. “So while I’m happy Caresha is able to laugh because she’s had a stressful year, I am a little surprised that she has found enough time to laugh at anything.

“I want to keep this professional and on the music. If Complex were to do a list of where all the female rappers rat, Caresha, you would be last on the list. You would be drop dead last on that list. Every female out there is wiping you down right now.

“Caresha, may you not only be dropped from your label right now, but you are not allowed to put music out. There is nothing happening.”

You can hear his calm read below.