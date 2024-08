Lil Baby Arrested for Possession of Illegal Weapon in Las Vegas

Lil Baby Arrested for Possession of Illegal Weapon in Las Vegas

Lil Baby has been arrested in Las Vegas for possession of an illegal weapon.

According to TMZ, Lil Baby, born Dominique Jones, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, transferred to Clark County Detention Center, and was held on a $5,000 bail. The charge is a felony.

Additional details from the Vegas PD have not been released as of reporting.

Advertisement

This story is developing.