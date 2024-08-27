Phillip Leeds, a mainstay within the music and fashion industries compiles eights years of original photography in BIG SHOTS!! Volume 2. Over 500 color Polaroid pictures of household names are archived in this new edition, out today courtesy of Blurring Books, the Brooklyn-based publisher.

Over the weekend, Phillip Leeds hosted the a BIG SHOTS!! launch party in Los Angeles in partnership with lifestyle brand Pleasures. The collaboration between Leeds & Pleasures was a continuation of events from earlier this year’s preview at Paris Fashion Week. The author brings BIG SHOTS!! to his hometown of New York City on September 11th with Awake NY. Other dates to be announced soon via @BigShotsBook.

In 2017, Phillip Leeds released the critically-acclaimed & wildly popular book BIG SHOTS! (Rizzoli) Described at the time as capturing a generation of artists and celebrities just as Andy Warhol: Red Books defined a previous era. Shot by Phillip with a unique vintage Polaroid camera called The Big Shot, the book offered a visual who’s who from the worlds of art, music, fashion and popular culture from 2004 through 2016. Volume 1 featured Rita Ora on the cover and contained over 400 portraits including global icons such as Lewis Hamilton, JAY-Z, Beck, Pharrell Williams, Andre Leon Tally, A$AP Rocky, Black Thought, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Byrne, Jeff Koons, Justin Timberlake and Snoop Dogg.

Now, published by Blurring Books, Leeds is set to release BIG SHOTS!! Volume 2: More Shots from the Worlds of Music, Fashion and Beyond, a new collection of photographs that captures the faces from the epicenter of culture. A compilation of previously unpublished work, Phillip has continued documenting some of the biggest names in popular culture as well as behind-the-scenes tastemakers and influencers. The book features GRAMMY award winner SZA on the cover, plus foreword by global music and fashion icon, and multi GRAMMY winner Pharrell Williams. This volume includes portraits of Chris Rock, Lee “Scratch” Perry, James Lipton, Brian “KAWS” Donnelly, Dave Grohl, George Clinton, Sister Nancy, Q-Tip, Snoop Dogg, Ari Melber, John David Washington, Mike Ness, Ndaba Mandela, Megan Thee Stallion, Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys, plus countless others.