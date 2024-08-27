NBA 2K25 has once again set the stage for heated discussions, unveiling its #2KTop100 player ratings over the past week. Today, the final top 10 rated players were revealed, showcasing the elite talent that dominates the NBA:
Nikola Jokić: 97 OVR
Luka Dončić: 97 OVR
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 97 OVR
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 96 OVR
Joel Embiid: 96 OVR
LeBron James: 95 OVR
Stephen Curry: 95 OVR
Jayson Tatum: 95 OVR
Kevin Durant: 94 OVR
Anthony Davis: 94 OVR
These ratings highlight the current hierarchy of NBA superstars, with Jokić, Dončić, and Antetokounmpo sharing the highest overall rating of 97. As fans and analysts debate the rankings, NBA 2K25 continues to influence conversations about the best players in the league.
