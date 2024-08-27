NBA 2K25 has once again set the stage for heated discussions, unveiling its #2KTop100 player ratings over the past week. Today, the final top 10 rated players were revealed, showcasing the elite talent that dominates the NBA:

Nikola Jokić: 97 OVR

Luka Dončić: 97 OVR

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 97 OVR

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 96 OVR

Joel Embiid: 96 OVR

LeBron James: 95 OVR

Stephen Curry: 95 OVR

Jayson Tatum: 95 OVR

Kevin Durant: 94 OVR

Anthony Davis: 94 OVR

These ratings highlight the current hierarchy of NBA superstars, with Jokić, Dončić, and Antetokounmpo sharing the highest overall rating of 97. As fans and analysts debate the rankings, NBA 2K25 continues to influence conversations about the best players in the league.

