NBA 2K25 has once again set the stage for heated discussions, unveiling its #2KTop100 player ratings over the past week. Today, the final top 10 rated players were revealed, showcasing the elite talent that dominates the NBA:


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Nikola Jokić: 97 OVR
Luka Dončić: 97 OVR
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 97 OVR
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 96 OVR
Joel Embiid: 96 OVR
LeBron James: 95 OVR
Stephen Curry: 95 OVR
Jayson Tatum: 95 OVR
Kevin Durant: 94 OVR
Anthony Davis: 94 OVR

These ratings highlight the current hierarchy of NBA superstars, with Jokić, Dončić, and Antetokounmpo sharing the highest overall rating of 97. As fans and analysts debate the rankings, NBA 2K25 continues to influence conversations about the best players in the league.

Advertisement
Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
NBA 2K25 Top 10 Player Ratings #1

NBA 2K25 Top 10 Player Ratings #1
NBA 2K25 Top 10 Player Ratings #2

NBA 2K25 Top 10 Player Ratings #2
NBA 2K25 Top 10 Player Ratings #3

NBA 2K25 Top 10 Player Ratings #3
NBA 2K25 Top 10 Player Ratings #5

NBA 2K25 Top 10 Player Ratings #5
NBA 2K25 Top 10 Player Ratings #7

NBA 2K25 Top 10 Player Ratings #7
NBA 2K25 Top 10 Player Ratings #9

NBA 2K25 Top 10 Player Ratings #9
NBA 2K25 Top 10 Player Ratings #4

NBA 2K25 Top 10 Player Ratings #4
NBA 2K25 Top 10 Player Ratings #6

NBA 2K25 Top 10 Player Ratings #6
NBA 2K25 Top 10 Player Ratings #8

NBA 2K25 Top 10 Player Ratings #8
NBA 2K25 Top 10 Player Ratings #10

NBA 2K25 Top 10 Player Ratings #10
Load More Loading More… You’ve reached the end of the list

About The Author

Senior Editor

Shawn Grant is a Chicago native and the Senior Editor of The Source Magazine. He can only be found on Instagram and Twitter at @shawnxgrant.

Related Posts