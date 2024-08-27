Over 200 Republicans Who Previously Worked for Bush, Romney, or McCain Endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President

In an unprecedented move, more than 200 Republicans who previously worked for former President George W. Bush, the late Sen. John McCain, and Sen. Mitt Romney have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president. The endorsement, announced in an open letter obtained exclusively by USA TODAY, includes 238 signatures, marking a significant political shift.

The letter, which follows the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, showcases the growing discontent within the GOP. At least five former aides to President George H.W. Bush also signed the letter. This group echoes a similar coalition of anti-Trump Republicans who supported President Joe Biden in 2020.

The letter states, “We reunite today, joined by new George H.W. Bush alumni, to reinforce our 2020 statements and, for the first time, jointly declare that we’re voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz this November.”

Signatories include prominent figures such as Mark Salter and Chris Koch, former chiefs of staff to McCain; Jean Becker, longtime chief of staff for George H.W. Bush; and David Nierenberg, Romney’s 2012 campaign finance chair. They cite concerns over Donald Trump’s leadership and the potential impact of his policies, notably Project 2025.

The group calls on moderate Republicans and independents to “take a brave stand once more” and support Harris in the upcoming election. The Harris campaign has actively highlighted its support from anti-Trump Republicans, launching a “Republicans for Harris” group and featuring Republican speakers at the convention.

The letter concludes with a warning about the consequences of another Trump presidency, both domestically and abroad, urging voters to prioritize the country’s future over party loyalty. This endorsement represents a growing trend of Republican leaders opposing Trump’s re-election.

The full letter could be read here.