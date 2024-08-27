Plies put the election in a quick bar: “You can vote for the AKA or the KKK.”


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Hitting X, Plies revealed the choice is simple for him. He is voting for a candidate who has not been indicted, found guilty of crimes, started an insurrection, or any of the other items that Donald Trump has. In simpler terms, Vice President Kamala Harris got his vote.

Plies is no stranger to analyzing American politics surrounding the sitting president and the forthcoming election. Following President Joe Biden’s dropping out of the 2024 race and throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris to be the nation’s next leader, Plies analyzed the situation and former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

“This Was A SAD DAY For Mainstream Media & Everyone Else Who Took Pride In Beating Up On A 81yr Old Man. Who Had A Speech Impediment/Stuttering Disorder,” Plies wrote. “Y’all Hoped It Never Ended. Y’all Treated Him Like The Convicted Felon & Treated The Convicted Felon Like He Was The President!”

Then highlighting a Trump post, Plies believes the President is “scared shitless!!”

Plies added, “He’s A Unconfident, Pathological Liar. Who ONLY Experience Victories When He Manipulates The System (I.E SCOTUS & Judge Cannon). He Has To Lie & Sell U An Illusion In Hopes U Believe In Him!! He Only Wins When It’s Handle To Him! Comey 2016!”

About The Author

Senior Editor

Shawn Grant is a Chicago native and the Senior Editor of The Source Magazine. He can only be found on Instagram and Twitter at @shawnxgrant.

Related Posts