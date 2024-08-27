Fans of Post Malone, and there are plenty, are in for a treat. The rapper turned country, alternative singer’s iconic Ford F-150 truck, featured on the cover of his latest country album “F-1 Trillion”, is now ‘posted up,’ pun intended, at a Dallas Raising Cane’s location.

The truck is being showcased at the restaurant on West Northwest Highway, which is co-branded with the Dallas Cowboys, through Thursday.

Post is already doing business with Raising Cane’s and now this Cowboys collab just well, makes sense.

Advertisement

The artist has previously featured in promotional campaigns for Raising Cane’s.

Now fans who visit the restaurant and post a picture of the truck on social media using the hashtag #CanesF1Trillion have a chance to win free concert tickets to Malone’s upcoming tour.

The concert tickets up for grabs are for the Austin and Houston shows, adding to the excitement for fans in Texas, where Malone is a beloved native.

Gotta hand it to Post, he knows how to market his brand. Ya’ll artists should take notice.