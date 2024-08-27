Quavo is standing ten toes down in Drake being his friend. Drake’s career has flooded the Internet with an opening of his archives via 100 Gigs. Quavo shared an old clip of The Boy with Migos and wrote, “@champagnepapi Never forget what we did gang!!! Migo gang 4L. Drake SInatra.”

Drake recently dropped new music. Three new tracks—”Circadian Rhythm,” “SOD,” and “No Face” featuring Playboi Carti all “leaked” through @plottttwistttttt, his finsta IG account.

”SOD” might be familiar to fans as it was previously known as “Supersoak,” a track that streamer Kai Cenat debuted last month. Get this: initially, it featured a verse from Lil Yachty, but after clearance issues over the sample with Mr. HotSpot. Yachty’s verse was removed for the official release. Interesting.

The “Circadian Rhythm” track is sparking speculation due to its possible connection to Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “6:16 in LA.” Some listeners believe the song’s title references a line from Lamar’s track, where he raps about “circadian rhythms of a shooting star,” hinting at a potential response from Drake in the ongoing tension between the two artists. Who knows. We’ll see if Dot responds or thinks he even needs to.

In “No Face,” Drake aims at his critics, rapping, “I’m just so happy that n—s who envied and held that shit in got to finally show it / I’m over the moon, yeah, we’ll see you boys soon.” Sounds about right.

ICYMI, these new releases follow Drake’s recent drop on 100gigs.org, where he shared a massive collection of unreleased music, behind-the-scenes footage, tour set designs, and studio clips. Among the previous releases were tracks like “It’s Up” featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage, “Blue Green Red,” and “Housekeeping Knows” featuring Latto, which also made their initial debut on his Instagram burner before being officially released on streaming platforms.

