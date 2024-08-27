The first trailer for the upcoming thriller “The Line” has dropped, featuring Halle Bailey in a pivotal role alongside a star-studded cast that includes the late Angus Cloud, Alex Wolff, and Austin Abrams.

The upcoming film, which is the directorial debut of Ethan Berger, dives into the dark underbelly of college fraternity culture, blending tension and intrigue with a strong ensemble cast.

Get this, “The Line”, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival in 2023, has been described as a “campus thriller that plunges into the dangerous world of college fraternities and blind adherence to tradition.”

Here’s the official breakdown:

“Alex Wolff stars as Tom, a scholarship student desperate to break free from his working-class background who is charmed by the prestigious KNA fraternity’s promises of high social status and alumni connections that open doors. But upon beginning a romance with Annabelle (Halle Bailey), a classmate outside of his social circle, and the manipulative schemes of his fraternity president (Lewis Pullman) unfolding during the hazing of new members, Tom finds himself ensnared in a perilous game of ambition and loyalty.”

When it comes to the filmmakers, the film’s screenplay, co-written by Berger and Alex Russek, has been produced by Alexandre Dauman, Jack Parker, Adam Paulsen, and Lije Sarki, with executive producers including Taylor Grant and Zack Purdo.

So the trailer plays on the film’s suspenseful atmosphere and the complex relationships among its characters, setting the stage for a gripping narrative. “The Line” is a must-watch for fans of intense drama and psychological thrillers, offering a glimpse into the dangerous world of ambition and loyalty on college campuses.

Check out the trailer below: