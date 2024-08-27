The Empire State definitely represents in Major League Baseball, as both Players of the Week come from New York teams. The players who were voted as the best of the American and National Leagues should be no surprise to real baseball fans.

Aaron Judge and Francisco Lindor have been named as the American League and National League’s Players of the Week in the last full week of August, which leaves a little more than a month before the Pennant races begin in late September. Judge and the Yankees faced the Detroit Tigers, the Cleveland Guardians, and the Colorado Rockies last week, while the Amazins took on the Orioles and the San Diego Padres. The Mets broke even in their series against San Diego, edging the Padres by one run in both wins, while the Bronx Bombers beat the Rockies 2-1 in their 3-game series and the same results against the O’s.

Individually, both Lindor and Judge have put up phenomenal stats that would easily put them in the MVP conversation of either league. The 6X All-Star maintained a whopping .381 BA this week, with seven homers and 11 RBIs. Mets’ superstar shortstop boasted a .345 batting average last week, with four doubles, 3 HRs, and six RBIs.

This week, the Mets have to take on the NL West’s second-place Diamondbacks and the Chicago White Sox, who currently have the worst win-loss record in MLB. The Bombers have a three-game series against the Washington Nationals, with the Yanks already ahead after yesterday’s 5-2 victory. This weekend, the Yankees begin their series against the NL Central’s third-place Cards.