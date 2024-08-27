The next NBA phenomenon is a New Balance athlete. Cooper Flagg has joined the sneaker brand, coming off a summer in which he received rave reviews from members of the 2024 Olympics Men’s National team in scrimmages.

According to Complex, in addition to further New Balance basketball campaigns, Flagg will focus on helping younger athletes.

“I grew up wearing New Balance, and I appreciate their authentic connection to my community. The focus and growth of the brand in basketball and our shared values and history drew me in. From day one, it was clear that this would be a family-like partnership. I’m so excited to join this family and help them grow the category with young athletes,” Cooper Flagg said.

Advertisement

Flagg is the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft. He will play in the upcoming NCAA season with Duke.