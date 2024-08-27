On this date in 1996, Big Boi and Andre 3000 came together to release their second album, ATLiens, on R&B icons LA Reid and Babyface’s LaFace Records. On this album, the Southern playalistic duo expands their subject matter from just their urban tales from the hood to explorations of extraterrestrial life on Planet Earth.

Outkast’s most recognizable aspect of their creativity is their hooks, which is almost a trademark for the entire Organized Noize family but took root as Big Boi and Andre 3 Stacks signature sound on this album, with songs like “ATLiens” and “Elevators(Me And You)” spearheading the success of this album.

The album’s commercial success was proof of the duo’s ability to relay their morphing sounds to their listeners. The ATLiens project sold one million copies in three months and reached double platinum in less than seven years.

Shout out to Andre 3000, Big Boi, and the rest of the Organized Noize crew for this timeless piece of Hip Hop History!