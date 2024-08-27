On this day in Hip Hop in 2003, the creator of the iconic Wu-Tang Clan “W” and the group’s only DJ Mathematics, released his debut solo project, Love Hell Or Right (Da Come Up) 21 Years Ago, on the indie On The Corner imprint.

As the first of seven full-length albums from Mathematics, this 21-track LP introduced several W affiliates, and Math recruited some of the more recognized Killa Bees on this project as well. Cappadona and other Wu members made their appearance on “Respect Mine”, while Sunz of Man’s Killa Sin and Prodigal Sunn on “Have Mercy ‘and “Hip Hop 101”, which includes late crooner Allah Real, elder Born Justice and Popa Wu’s son Shacronz. With Math exclusively producing all of the album’s tracks except for the skit “On The Radio”, produced by the RZA, Mathematics’ first full-length effort was a cavalier one.

Salute to Mathematics, RZA and the rest of the Clan and all of its affiliates for making this project a piece of Hip Ho[ History!

