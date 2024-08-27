Rising star Tommy Richman has officially announced the release of his highly anticipated debut album, COYOTE, set to drop on Sept. 27th via ISO Supremacy/PULSE Records. The announcement comes alongside the release of the latest COYOTE visual trailer, further fueling excitement for what is shaping up to be a monumental year for the artist.

Richman has been making waves with his hit singles “DEVIL IS A LIE” and “MILLION DOLLAR BABY,” both of which have charted on Billboard’s Hot 100. “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” has solidified its status as a cultural phenomenon, currently holding the #1 spot on Mediabase’s Top 40 and Billboard’s Pop Airplay Chart. The track also topped Billboard’s Global 200 chart and TikTok’s Billboard Top 50, recently surpassing 1 billion global streams. Celebrated as the song of the summer, “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” was included in former President Barack Obama’s 2024 Summer Playlist.

COYOTE marks Richman’s debut album following his signing with fellow DMV-native Brent Faiyaz’s label, ISO Supremacy/PULSE Records. The album features songs that began during a challenging period in Richman’s life, later finalized in the desert in early 2024. Richman sees COYOTE as a thematic follow-up to his 2022 EP, ALLIGATOR, showcasing his artistry and range.

In addition to the album, Richman is set to embark on his first headlining tour. Due to high demand, he has added a live show in Chicago on September 15th after selling out previously announced shows in Washington D.C., New York, and Los Angeles. Earlier this month, Richman made his late-night TV debut with a performance of “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!