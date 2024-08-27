Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave has been released from prison after serving a little under a year for his role in the 2016 Irving Plaza shooting in which the rapper’s friend and bodyguard, Ronald “Banga” McPhatter, ended up dead.

Troy Ave, whose real name is Roland Collins, posted a picture of himself walking out of Riker’s Island yesterday (Aug. 26), gripping a bag of money in front of a red Lambo with the caption, “Ya boi home!”

Another clip showed Troy being given the Lamborghini and cash when he hit the bricks, with Ave saying the first place he wanted to head to was the airport.

Advertisement

Collins was sent behind bars after he and podcaster Daryl “Taxstone” Campbell got into a scuffle backstage at Irving Plaza during a T.I. concert, resulting in Ave’s friend and bodyguard getting shot and killed.

“When the shot goes off I see the light from the spark and I hear the shot,” Troy testified in court last March. “This is all happening fast. I get up and start fighting Taxstone, trying to take him, grab the gun, and another shot goes off. I put my leg up to kind of block the shot from hitting me in the face or chest.”

Taxstone, who is alleged to have been the gunman, was sentenced to 35 years in prison, while Troy Ave was handed a reduced one-year stint in prison.